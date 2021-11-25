Kyiv with Sofia Kyivska enter five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites - Tkachenko

Kyiv with the National Reserve "Sophia Kyivska" entered the five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites in the rating of the creative resource Design Bundles, according to the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"Our capital with Sophia Kyivska took fourth position and was in the five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites. It regards the rating of the creative resource Design Bundles," Tkachenko wrote in the Telegram channel.

According to him, in total, to compile the rating, they analyzed 145 most popular cities and attractions belonging to the UNESCO World Heritage, counting how many times they were noted on Instagram.

"We are in the top five with over 22 million marks. We are in the top five with Rome with the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and the Pantheon, Rio de Janeiro with the Christ the Savior Monument and Venice and its lagoon," the minister said.