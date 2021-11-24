NSDC calls march of opponents of vaccination Russian trace

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine has discovered a Russian informational special operation aimed at minimizing the level of vaccination of the Ukrainian population.

As reported on the NSDC website, it was found that messages about the alleged negative consequences of vaccination are being disseminated on social networks and instant messengers, as well as Telegram channels.

"Confirmation of the implementation of special information anti-vaccination measures on the part of Russia is the holding of the next march of opponents of vaccination against COVID-19, the participants of which placed a QR code on the posters 'Stop QR-code' giving a transition to the website of the United Russia Russian political party," the NSDC said.

As reported, in Kyiv in front of the Verkhovna Rada a rally of anti-vaccinators was held. The organizer of the meeting was the Human Rights organization of the anti-vaccine activist Ostap Stakhiv.