MP Shakhov suspected of not declaring almost UAH 60 mln

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) informed the parliamentarian of the eighth and ninth convocations about the suspicion of entering false information in the e-declaration for 2020.

"He did not include in the declaration: 13 apartments in the center of Kyiv, eight parking spaces, two houses in an elite cottage town near Kyiv with a total area of more than 2,000 square meters, 27 land plots with a total area of about 115 hectares in Kyiv region, a summer residence, non-residential real estate, two cars, shares in a number of business entities, income from the sale of real estate," the NABU press service said on Telegram.

Law enforcement officers noted that in general, this fortune is more than UAH 59.5 million.

The actions of the person are qualified under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspicion was signed by the Prosecutor General.

According to the information on the Bureau's website, the investigation found that the MP also did not enter into the declaration the person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government, information about property and income, the owner of which is the person with whom he is associated with a common life, has mutual rights and obligations and brings up three common children.

"We note that this is the first suspicion handed to the MP under Article 366-2 after the renewal of criminal liability for making deliberately false information in the declaration," the report says.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine from sources in law enforcement agencies, we are talking about MP Serhiy Shakhov (the Dovira parliamentary group).