09:23 22.11.2021

Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

Belarus has resumed supplies of electricity to Ukraine, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said.

"Belarus resumed supplies of electricity to Ukraine on November 21," the Energy Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Belarus is selling power energy to Ukraine under a contract signed for November, it said.

On November 17, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said that the country would stop exporting electric power to Ukraine on November 18. Belarus resumed its exports of electric power to Ukraine earlier on November 6.

Prior to that, Unit 1 of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant was disconnected from the network after the automatic protection system activated. It was reconnected at 2:04 p.m. on November 19.

