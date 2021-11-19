Facts

12:55 19.11.2021

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

A Ukrainian soldier was killed in the aftermath of a ceasefire violation by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"During November 19, the Russian occupation forces recorded four ceasefire violations, three of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In the direction of Maryinka, the invaders fired twice, using 122 mm artillery and 82 mm mortars. In the direction of the settlement of Lopaskyne, the enemy fired from a mortar of 82 mm caliber," it said on Facebook.

In the area of Prychepylivka, enemy troops fired from small arms.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier received wounds incompatible with life. The command and personnel of the Joint Forces expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the hero who died for Ukraine," the message says.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in return, without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and forced the enemy to stop shelling.

Tags: #killed #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:23 18.11.2021
Four servicemen wounded, another one receives combat injury amid shelling in Donbas

Four servicemen wounded, another one receives combat injury amid shelling in Donbas

18:12 12.11.2021
Ukrainian prisoner Ruslan Makarets, illegally convicted of 'espionage,' killed by stabbing attack in Makiyivka colony – Denisova

Ukrainian prisoner Ruslan Makarets, illegally convicted of 'espionage,' killed by stabbing attack in Makiyivka colony – Denisova

17:37 12.11.2021
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

17:23 12.11.2021
More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

09:43 10.11.2021
Ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight

11:22 06.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

17:34 05.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russian-occupation forces

09:36 04.11.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

09:15 02.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed as result of one shelling of Russian-occupation forces this day – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed as result of one shelling of Russian-occupation forces this day – JFO HQ

16:31 01.11.2021
Kubilius: EU, US should be present in formats for resolving conflict in Donbas

Kubilius: EU, US should be present in formats for resolving conflict in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

LATEST

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Hollywood film director Sean Penn plans to shoot documentary about events in Ukraine

Interior Minister: People planning attempt on life of Minister of Agrarian Policy Leschenko detained

Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD