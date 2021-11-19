Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

A Ukrainian soldier was killed in the aftermath of a ceasefire violation by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"During November 19, the Russian occupation forces recorded four ceasefire violations, three of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In the direction of Maryinka, the invaders fired twice, using 122 mm artillery and 82 mm mortars. In the direction of the settlement of Lopaskyne, the enemy fired from a mortar of 82 mm caliber," it said on Facebook.

In the area of Prychepylivka, enemy troops fired from small arms.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier received wounds incompatible with life. The command and personnel of the Joint Forces expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the hero who died for Ukraine," the message says.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in return, without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and forced the enemy to stop shelling.