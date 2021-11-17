EU allocates 700,000 euros for humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus

The European Union has allocated 700,000 euros for humanitarian assistance to migrants, who are staying in Belarus, the European Commission website said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Responding immediately to an appeal, the European Commission has allocated €200,000 in humanitarian funding to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund, managed by the IFRC. This immediate EU funding will support the IFRC and its national society, the Belarus Red Cross, to deliver much needed relief assistance, including food, hygiene kits, blankets, and first aid kits," the statement said.

The European Union has mobilized an additional 500,000 euros in humanitarian funding and is currently in contact with its humanitarian partner organizations for the implementation of the funds.

The EU is supporting its humanitarian partners to help people stranded at the border and in other parts of Belarus, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said. "I am calling for continuous access of humanitarian organizations from both sides to reach this large group of refugees and migrants to provide them with urgent assistance," he said.