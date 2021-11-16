UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

The UK supports Ukraine because it has commitment to democracy and freedom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

"So when we say that we support the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine, that is not because we want to be adversarial to Russia, or that we want in some way strategically to encircle or undermine that great country. It is because we have a commitment to democracy and freedom that is shared now across the vast mass of the European continent," Johnson said in a speech at the Lord Mayor of London's banquet.

The text of the speech was released on the website of the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

However, Johnson urged not to forget that "that it was Russian blood that enabled us to defeat Nazism."

He warned that soon the EU countries will have to choose between "mainlining ever more Russian hydrocarbons in giant new pipelines, and sticking up for Ukraine and championing the cause of peace and stability."

The Prime Minister also mentioned the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. "When our Polish friends asked for our help to deal with a contrived crisis on their border with Belarus, we were quick to respond," he said.