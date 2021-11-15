Facts

14:18 15.11.2021

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

2 min read
Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg has called on Russia to be transparent in its hostilities, as well as prevent escalation and reduce tensions around Ukraine.

He made the corresponding statement in Brussels on Monday after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Stoltenberg said that in recent weeks, they had seen "large and unusual concentrations of Russian forces close to Ukraine's borders similar to Russia's build-up in Crimea and the Black Sea region earlier this year.

"NATO remains vigilant. We are monitoring the situation very closely. And we continue to consult among Allies and with partners such as Ukraine and the European Union. Any further provocation or aggressive actions by Russia would be of serious concern. We call on Russia to be transparent about its military activities. It is important to prevent escalations and reduce tensions. NATO stands with Ukraine," Stoltenberg stated.

NATO Secretary General stressed that the Alliance does not, and will not, accept Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea.

"We call on Russia to end its support for militants in Donbas. All NATO Allies are united in their condemnation of Russia's behavior," he added.

Stoltenberg also noted that NATO and allies continue to provide significant political and practical support to Ukraine.

"We are helping to strengthen your capabilities, including with training for your armed forces. And we support your wide-ranging reform agenda, which will help advance Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. NATO's support to Ukraine is not a threat to Russia," stated the secretary general, pointing out that the exercises of NATO and allies in the Black Sea region are both defensive in nature and transparent in nature.

Tags: #stoltenberg #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:58 12.11.2021
Ukraine again presents its position in dispute with Russia over $ 3 bln eurobonds to Supreme Court in London

Ukraine again presents its position in dispute with Russia over $ 3 bln eurobonds to Supreme Court in London

09:21 12.11.2021
US warns Europe that Russia may plan Ukraine invasion - media

US warns Europe that Russia may plan Ukraine invasion - media

10:48 11.11.2021
Ukraine immune to 'psychological pressure' from Russia - Zelensky

Ukraine immune to 'psychological pressure' from Russia - Zelensky

13:03 06.11.2021
USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

17:16 05.11.2021
Russia continues to blackmail, use gas as weapon in intl relations – Kuleba

Russia continues to blackmail, use gas as weapon in intl relations – Kuleba

11:34 01.11.2021
United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

12:53 30.10.2021
No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

12:02 29.10.2021
Khmelnytsky denies info about doing business in Russia, investing in Irkutsk Oil Company

Khmelnytsky denies info about doing business in Russia, investing in Irkutsk Oil Company

10:37 29.10.2021
Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

16:51 26.10.2021
Ukraine has some asymmetric retaliatory steps in case Russia stops gas supplies – Kuleba

Ukraine has some asymmetric retaliatory steps in case Russia stops gas supplies – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 23,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 25,415 recovered, 695 died

Ukrainian prisoner Ruslan Makarets, illegally convicted of 'espionage,' killed by stabbing attack in Makiyivka colony – Denisova

LATEST

Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

Idea of authorities' movement remains unfulfilled dream – Korniyenko

Almost every fourth Ukrainian does not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - poll

Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Migration crisis in Belarus intended to divert attention from Russia's actions near Ukraine – Blinken

Lukashenko denies creating migrant crisis

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD