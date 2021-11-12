Facts

14:34 12.11.2021

Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

Ukraine has already strengthened its border with Belarus and is working to minimize energy risks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Ukraine has already strengthened its border with Belarus, we are working with partners to minimize energy risks. But I emphasize that the situation must be considered comprehensively. Together with information about Russia's preparations for a new stage of aggression against Ukraine, all these phenomena constitute a single hybrid front of Russia against the Euro-Atlantic space," said Kuleba at an online briefing on Friday.

Interfax-Ukraine
