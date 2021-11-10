Oschadbank to extend card validity for pensioners in ORDLO

State-owned Oschadbank (Kyiv) will extend the validity of cards for pensioners living in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine (ORDLO), representative of the Ukrainian delegation in the socio-economic subgroup in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Viktoria Strakhova said.

"We plan to extend the validity of Oschadbank cards for pensioners who live in ORDLO. At the moment they are valid until January 1, 2022," she said on Facebook on Wednesday.

She said that, in turn, the representative of ORLO announced the easing of requirements for residents of ORLO crossing the line at the Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint, in particular, the abolition of previously imposed restrictions with permission to cross the border in this mode per month.

Strakhova said the Ukrainian side also raised the issue of an uninterrupted supply of coal to provide heat and electricity to residents of Luhansk region and Popasnia water utility, which provides water to residents on both sides of the contact line.

"With my Russian counterpart, we have reached an understanding that the well-being of Luhansk residents on both sides of the contact line is our common goal," she said.