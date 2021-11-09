Facts

14:17 09.11.2021

Ukraine risks losing Kyiv Post with consequences – EU ambassador

1 min read
Ukraine runs the risk of losing the Kyiv Post newspaper with consequences, it is sad to hear about the closure of the publication, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

"Sad to hear about closing down KyivPost. It was the first English-speaking source for most foreigners – something Ukraine now risks losing, with consequences," Maasikas said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said she was surprised by the sudden decision to close the newspaper Kyiv Post, which has been an example of independent journalism for 25 years and has played an important role in supporting reform and democracy in Ukraine.

"Not a good day for free media. I hope it will be back soon," Simmons said on Twitter.

Swedish Ambassador to Ukraine Tobias Thyberg, in connection with the closure of the publication, said that free and independent media in Ukraine needs defence on multiple fronts.

"The Kyiv Post has been shut down. It has been one of the world's strongest sources of news and analysis on Ukraine. Free and independent media in Ukraine needs defence on multiple fronts. A sad day," Tyberg said on his Twitter page.

Tags: #eu #ambassador #kyiv_post
