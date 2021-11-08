Kyiv records growth trend in number of COVID-19 cases – conference call with president

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov announced the need to ensure a stable supply of oxygen to the Ukrainian capital's hospitals, since the trend of an increase in the number of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) continues in Kyiv.

According to the presidential press service, Danilov made a statement during a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

It is noted that the dynamics in Kherson region is improving somewhat, which may allow the region to be one of the first to leave the red zone.

"Currently, 17 regions of Ukraine are in the red zone of epidemic danger," the President's Office said.

During the meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that government decision No.1096 came into force today, according to which representatives of certain professions, including teachers and civil servants, who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 should be suspended from work.

In addition, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said there is no oxygen deficiency in medical facilities that treat COVID-19 patients.

"Despite the high level of consumption, oxygen is steadily supplied to all 'COVID-19' hospitals," the President's Office said.

According to the office, currently 1,400 mobile groups of the National Police are working in Ukraine, which check the availability of vaccination certificates and negative PCR tests in institutions that are massively visited by citizens: shopping and entertainment centers, cafes, restaurants and public transport.

"All facts of violations are recorded and have legal consequences," the head of the President's Office said.