Ukraine has one of highest death rates from COVID-19 in world for second day in a row

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine over the past day (442,965) has again set a record for the entire time since the beginning of the pandemic, exceeding the previous day (432,229), according to the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Epidemic of the Office of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

In the previous peaks in the incidence of COVID-19, the number of active infections reached 425,339 on April 20 and 384,510 on December 7, 2021.

The number of deaths of people infected with COVID-19 over the past day (720) exceeded the figure of the past day and is second only to the figure on October 26, when it reached 734. In the previous peaks of morbidity, daily mortality did not exceed 481 cases on April 7 and 285 cases on December 11, 2020, respectively.

The number of new infections per day (23,393) also exceeded the figure for the past day, but remains significantly lower than the figures for the past week, when the number of cases per day reached 26,870.

According to the website Worldometer.info, as of November 2, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine per day was 10.2% of the world (700 out of 6,867), and our country was the third in the absolute number of deaths after the Russian Federation and the United States. At the same time, Ukraine was only the fifth (after the United States, Russia, Great Britain and Turkey) in terms of the number of both new cases of infection (19,455 or 5.06% of the world) and active cases of the disease (432,229 or 2.36% of the world).

For the rest of Ukraine's neighbors, the corresponding indicators were significantly lower. In Poland, nine deaths and 4,514 cases were recorded per day, in Romania - 586 deaths and 11,073 cases, in Hungary - 39 deaths and 1,867 cases, in Belarus - 16 deaths and 1,979 cases, in Slovakia - 31 deaths and 2 287 cases, in Moldova - 42 deaths and 1,074 cases.

As of November 3, statistical information has not yet been received from all of the above countries. All the aforementioned indicators in Ukraine have increased per day, but statistically not significantly.

In the regional context, the maximum mortality rate of those infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine was recorded in Kyiv (69 cases), Odesa, Cherkasy (46 each), Dnipropetrovsk (45), Kyiv, Sumy (44 each) and Lviv (41) regions, the minimum - in Kherson (1), Zakarpattia (5) and Kirovohrad (6). The maximum incidence is in Kyiv (2,024 cases per day), Dnipropetrovsk (1,935), Odesa (1,858) and Zaporizhia (1,558), the minimum is in Kirovohrad and Chernihiv (119 and 264 cases, respectively) regions.

In terms of the number of active cases, Odesa region is in the lead (42,702), the least - in Kirovohrad region (2 841). Luhansk region became the only one where the number of people who recovered per day exceeded the number of cases.