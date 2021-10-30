Dpty Interior Minister: Use of fake COVID documents in Ukraine generates 'mistrust virus' among European partners

Ukrainians may be deprived of the opportunity to travel abroad due to the mistrust of other countries in Ukrainian COVID documents in connection with the forgery and use of fake vaccination documents, Yevhen Enin, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has said.

On the air of Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) program on Friday evening, Enin noted that use of fake COVID documents not only entails the possibility of spreading the virus and criminal liability, but also affects the international image of the country.

"We even observe separate decisions of the governments of European states that bring Ukraine into the 'red zones' and refuse to recognize Ukrainian vaccination certificates," the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs said.

In this context, Enin continued: "Accordingly, for $200, not only one person can lose the opportunity to leave, but entire Ukraine can lose this opportunity at one moment – if this 'virus of mistrust' continues to spread among our European partners."

According to the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, law enforcement agencies are making every effort to prevent crimes related to the forgery and use of false COVID documents, as well as to prosecute for production and use of such documents.

"I would like to thank the cyber police, which are taking control of more and more social networks, closed chat bots, forums. We also rely on information from citizens that comes in [...] We conduct hundreds and thousands of control raids, checking catering facilities, public transport," Enin said.

He also noted that border guards check the authenticity of COVID documents when crossing the border.

According to the Deputy Minister, since the beginning of this year, more than 900 criminal proceedings have been opened, half of which are on the facts of use of fake certificates by citizens, 73 cases are against healthcare workers and 32 criminal proceedings concern travel agencies that offered fake documents.

"In the last week alone, we have registered about 100 criminal proceedings. And believe me, this is just a warm-up," the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs said.