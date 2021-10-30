Facts

13:37 30.10.2021

Dpty Interior Minister: Use of fake COVID documents in Ukraine generates 'mistrust virus' among European partners

2 min read
Dpty Interior Minister: Use of fake COVID documents in Ukraine generates 'mistrust virus' among European partners

Ukrainians may be deprived of the opportunity to travel abroad due to the mistrust of other countries in Ukrainian COVID documents in connection with the forgery and use of fake vaccination documents, Yevhen Enin, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has said.

On the air of Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) program on Friday evening, Enin noted that use of fake COVID documents not only entails the possibility of spreading the virus and criminal liability, but also affects the international image of the country.

"We even observe separate decisions of the governments of European states that bring Ukraine into the 'red zones' and refuse to recognize Ukrainian vaccination certificates," the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs said.

In this context, Enin continued: "Accordingly, for $200, not only one person can lose the opportunity to leave, but entire Ukraine can lose this opportunity at one moment – if this 'virus of mistrust' continues to spread among our European partners."

According to the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, law enforcement agencies are making every effort to prevent crimes related to the forgery and use of false COVID documents, as well as to prosecute for production and use of such documents.

"I would like to thank the cyber police, which are taking control of more and more social networks, closed chat bots, forums. We also rely on information from citizens that comes in [...] We conduct hundreds and thousands of control raids, checking catering facilities, public transport," Enin said.

He also noted that border guards check the authenticity of COVID documents when crossing the border.

According to the Deputy Minister, since the beginning of this year, more than 900 criminal proceedings have been opened, half of which are on the facts of use of fake certificates by citizens, 73 cases are against healthcare workers and 32 criminal proceedings concern travel agencies that offered fake documents.

"In the last week alone, we have registered about 100 criminal proceedings. And believe me, this is just a warm-up," the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs said.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine #vaccination #documents
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:23 30.10.2021
Vaccination certificates not to be checked at polling stations on Oct 31 – CEC

Vaccination certificates not to be checked at polling stations on Oct 31 – CEC

11:57 30.10.2021
Ukraine records 26,198 new COVID-19 cases, 9,449 recoveries, 541 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 26,198 new COVID-19 cases, 9,449 recoveries, 541 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

17:56 29.10.2021
Ukraine uses weapons only to defend its territory, does not violate any agreements – Zelensky

Ukraine uses weapons only to defend its territory, does not violate any agreements – Zelensky

10:49 29.10.2021
Ukraine sees 26,870 new cases of COVID-19, 9,784 recoveries, 648 deaths – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 26,870 new cases of COVID-19, 9,784 recoveries, 648 deaths – Health Ministry

10:37 29.10.2021
Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

14:47 28.10.2021
Almost 100% of school, kindergarten teachers vaccinated in Kharkiv – Terekhov

Almost 100% of school, kindergarten teachers vaccinated in Kharkiv – Terekhov

10:31 28.10.2021
Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

15:53 27.10.2021
We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

12:44 27.10.2021
Ukraine, United States completing work on updated charter of strategic partnership

Ukraine, United States completing work on updated charter of strategic partnership

09:44 27.10.2021
Ukraine registers 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Foreign Ministry denies claims of alleged 'discrimination' of Polish people in Ukraine

Ukraine records 26,198 new COVID-19 cases, 9,449 recoveries, 541 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Investigative experiment confirms non-compliance of combatant craft produced by Kuznya on Rybalsky with customer's requirements – SBI

Ukraine uses weapons only to defend its territory, does not violate any agreements – Zelensky

Investigation on charges of ex-minister of ecology Zlochevsky in attempt to bribe heads of anti-corruption bodies completed – NABU

LATEST

Lockdown in Kyiv to be in effect for unvaccinated people – Klitschko

Foreign Ministry denies claims of alleged 'discrimination' of Polish people in Ukraine

If necessary, Saakashvili may be transported to prison hospital by helicopter - justice minister

Investigative experiment confirms non-compliance of combatant craft produced by Kuznya on Rybalsky with customer's requirements – SBI

Investigation on charges of ex-minister of ecology Zlochevsky in attempt to bribe heads of anti-corruption bodies completed – NABU

Zakarpattia region on brink of environmental disaster due to unauthorized dismantling of reserve branch of gas pipeline by PrykarpatZakhidTrans – SBU

SBU: Fines of UAH 1.5 bln imposed for illegal export of military products since year start

Zelensky instructs Shkarlet to develop program for restoration of Ukraine's research fleet

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas since Friday midnight – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD