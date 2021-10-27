Facts

09:58 27.10.2021

Ukrainian ombudswoman Denisova to visit Saakashvili in Georgian jail on Wed

1 min read
Ukrainian ombudswoman Denisova to visit Saakashvili in Georgian jail on Wed

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said she is planning to visit former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in a Georgian jail on Wednesday to check custody conditions.

"Tomorrow I will have a chance to personally visit Mikheil Saakashvili, to enquire about his health, and to check custody conditions," Denisova said on Facebook.

She said she had met with Saakashvili's lawyers Beka Basilaya, Dimitri Sadzaglishvili and Shota Tutberidze.

"The lawyers briefed me on Mikheil's health on the 26th day of hunger strike and the need for professional medical assistance to be provided in a specialized healthcare establishment," Denisova said.

She said they had also discussed progress of criminal proceedings against Saakashvili and observance of his procedural rights.

Saakashvili, currently a citizen of Ukraine, secretly arrived in Georgia from Ukraine on September 29. He was detained in Tbilisi on October 1 and is currently being held in a Rustavi prison.

Georgia earlier declared Saakashvili wanted as a person convicted in absentia in several criminal cases and treated as a suspect in some others. Saakashvili has described his detention as unlawful and the charges brought against him as falsified.

Tags: #denisova #saakashvili
