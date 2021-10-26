No planned changes in composition of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Reznikov

Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Delegation to the TCG Oleksiy Reznikov has denied information that appeared in the media about the possible replacement of current head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk with Serhiy Liovochkin, former head of the presidential administration during the times of Viktor Yanukovych.

"This information does not correspond to reality. No changes in the composition of the delegation in the TCG have been and they are not planned. This is someone's violent fantasy, which has nothing to do with reality and is not supported by any facts ... The decision to change the composition of the delegation both in 'Minsk' and in the Normandy Four is taken by the president and there was no talk of any rotations including in the context of a specific person. So, all these are ridiculous rumors," Reznikov said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He added that currently Leonid Kravchuk is temporarily replaced by his deputy Oleksandr Merezhko.

"The work continues. There are no special expectations, we have no illusions, but this does not negate the need to continue consultations and make every effort to hold the Normandy Four summit," Reznikov said.

As reported, at the end of June, the first president of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk underwent heart surgery.

According to spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation Oleksiy Arestovych, Kravchuk is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Germany. However, it is not yet known whether he will be able to return to acting as head of the Ukrainian delegation by the end of the year.