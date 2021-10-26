'Scythian gold' to be returned to Ukraine, this is Ukraine's long-awaited victory in Amsterdam's court – Zelensky

The Court of Appeal in Amsterdam ruled to return the "Scythian gold" to Ukraine, first we will return the "Scythian gold," and then the Crimea," the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The long-awaited victory in the Amsterdam Court of Appeal! 'Scythian gold' returns to Ukraine. Grateful to the court for a fair decision, and to the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine for the result. We always regain what is ours. After the 'Scythian gold,' we will return Crimea," Zelensky said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled on an appeal against a ruling by the Amsterdam District Court in December 2016 that the Allard Pierson Museum was to transfer the Crimean treasures to the Ukrainian state. This is a collection of artifacts from four Crimean museums.