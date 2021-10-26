Facts

13:38 26.10.2021

'Scythian gold' to be returned to Ukraine, this is Ukraine's long-awaited victory in Amsterdam's court – Zelensky

The Court of Appeal in Amsterdam ruled to return the "Scythian gold" to Ukraine, first we will return the "Scythian gold," and then the Crimea," the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The long-awaited victory in the Amsterdam Court of Appeal! 'Scythian gold' returns to Ukraine. Grateful to the court for a fair decision, and to the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine for the result. We always regain what is ours. After the 'Scythian gold,' we will return Crimea," Zelensky said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled on an appeal against a ruling by the Amsterdam District Court in December 2016 that the Allard Pierson Museum was to transfer the Crimean treasures to the Ukrainian state. This is a collection of artifacts from four Crimean museums.

Tags: #crimea #scythian_gold
12:03 26.10.2021
Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

15:03 20.10.2021
Ukrainian MFA instructs embassy to find out why Apple portrays Crimea as part of Russia

09:59 19.10.2021
Russia holds another major military exercise in Crimea

13:04 16.10.2021
US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:57 15.10.2021
UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

14:21 15.10.2021
Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

16:05 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

15:27 05.10.2021
Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

15:49 29.09.2021
Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

12:45 29.09.2021
Crimean political prisoner Gaziev beaten in Russian hospital after micro-stroke – ombudswoman

