09:45 26.10.2021

Swiss FM to visit Ukraine on Oct 27-29

Swiss FM to visit Ukraine on Oct 27-29

Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis will visit Ukraine, where he will meet with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the press service of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, within the visit, Cassis will visit Odesa on October 27 and leave for Kyiv on October 28, where he will hold bilateral talks with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

On October 29, Cassis and the Prime Minister of Ukraine will launch the preparatory process for the Fifth Ukraine Reform Conference (URC, 2022), which will be held on July 4 and 5, 2022 in Lugano.

"The conference will support Ukraine's reform efforts in 2022 with a focus on stability and prosperity, which are also key priorities of Switzerland's Foreign Policy Strategy 2021-2023," the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said in the statement.

It is noted that two members of the National Council, Christine Badertscher (member of the Finance and Foreign Policy Committee) and Lars Guggisberg (member of the Finance Committee and President of its FDFA/EAER Subcommittee) will accompany Mr. Cassis on his trip to Ukraine.

Tags: #switzerland #ukraine
