11:15 25.10.2021

Ukraine counts on UN joining Crimea Platform – MFA

Ukraine has reaffirmed its adherence to the principles of the modern world order laid down in the provisions of the Charter of the UN General Assembly, which marks the 76th anniversary of its founding, and expects the General Assembly to join the Crimea Platform, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has said.

"Taking into account, the role of the UN in the deoccupation of Crimea, in particular in the context of UN General Assembly resolutions on Ukraine's territorial integrity, the militarization of Crimea and the protection of human rights in Crimea, Ukraine hopes for UN participation in the Crimea Platform," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry noted that they are counting on more active and constructive approach by the UN leadership to countering Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.

The ministry noted that it remains an extremely important task to make efforts to reform and improve the UN, strengthen it and adapt it to today's requirements. The ministry said that Ukraine is ready to continue to contribute to the success of this important mission.

"We will continue to pursue a purposeful policy of counteracting the bold attempts of individual states to undermine the world order enshrined in the UN Charter, to impose the logic of aggression and revanchism on the international community, and to rewrite world history," the statement says.

It also says that UN organizations, in particular the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), continue to play an important role in supporting the course of socio-economic reforms in Ukraine, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring the protection of human rights and the rule of law.

"One of the most successful examples of our cooperation is overcoming the humanitarian consequences of Russian aggression. We are ready for further cooperation in this area to meet the needs of the affected civilian population along the line of demarcation and in the temporarily occupied territories," the ministry said.

In particular, the current direction of the UN in Ukraine is to support the processes of reconstruction and peacebuilding in Donetsk and Luhansk regions for the peaceful and safe reintegration of the occupied territories and their inhabitants, the development of a sustainable world.

