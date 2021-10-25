Georgian PM finds statement about authorities planning to liquidate Saakashvili to be provocation

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has described the statement of attorney Nika Gvaramia that the authorities are preparing a liquidation of former president Mikheil Saakashvili in a prison hospital as nonsense and provocation.

"This is a bunch of nonsense and a provocation. People understand perfectly well why Saakashvili supporters want to sow panic before next Saturday's elections. This week will be tense, and new false statements will come out," Garibashvili told reporters on Sunday.

When Saakashvili was in power, people happened to be killed or tortured in prisons indeed, he said.

"All this week, they [Saakashvili supporters] will be showing how this man, whom nobody's obstructing from eating, is starving. Doctors are conducting a full monitoring over Saakashvili's health condition, and so the statement of former prosecutor Gvaramia [who held the positions of justice minister and deputy prosecutor general under Saakashvili] is another attempt to stage a theatrical performance, which will be a total failure," Garibashvili said.

If found necessary, Saakashvili will be transferred to a prison hospital rather than a city clinic, as there will be no exception to the rules for any inmate in Georgia, he said.

"Saakashvili will undergo all appropriate procedures in a prison hospital before he returns to his cell," he said.

Former Georgian president Saakashvili, who currently holds the Ukrainian citizenship, secretly arrived in Georgia on September 29. He was apprehended in Tbilisi on October 1. At present, Saakashvili is being held in a prison in the city of Rustavi.

Georgian authorities have opened several criminal cases against Saakashvili. Georgian public officials have repeatedly said that he would be immediately detained once he crosses the border. Saakashvili denounces his detention as lawless and denies all charges, calling them fabricated.

Saakashvili's attorney and the CEO of the opposition Mtavari Arkhi television channel Nika Gvaramia said earlier that the existing Georgian authorities are planning to kill former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili in a prison hospital, to where he will soon be taken from the Rustavi prison.

""We have information that after Saakashvili is transferred to a prison hospital, the authorities are planning to imitate a prisoner revolt there, which will end with his [Saakashvili's] liquidation," Gvaramia said.

According to Gvaramia, "a special inmate who will take care of it is in the prison hospital already."

Gvaramia has called on Georgian ombudsman Nino Lomjaria to watch as the situation surrounding Saakashvili develops.