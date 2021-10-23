Facts

17:11 23.10.2021

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - Skhid task force

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - Skhid task force

Two fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received shrapnel wounds in Donbas as a result of shelling by Russia-led forces, the press service of the Skhid (East) task force said.

"Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the zone of responsibility of the Skhid task force. As a result of enemy fire, two servicemen of the Joint Forces received shrapnel wounds. After providing first aid, the wounded were transported to a hospital," the message of the Skhid task force reported on Facebook.

The health status of the servicemen is satisfactory.

"The Ukrainian military controls the situation in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation against the resistance and containment of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the message said.

