Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

Ukrzaliznytsia will open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers.

As noted in the message on the company's website on Saturday, from October 23, in addition to the previously opened, vaccination points will start to operate at the stations of Ivano-Frankivsk and Mariupol.

From October 25, they will start working at railway stations in Kherson, Kovel, Kryvy Rih, Nikopol, Podolsk, Mykolaiv, Chernivtsi, Korosten and Rozdilny.

"Travel must be safe. Together with the Ministry of Health, we are deploying vaccination stations in key transport hubs of the country: railway stations, airports, bus stations, major post offices. Vaccination stations are already operating at ten stations, today Mariupol and Ivano-Frankivsk will be added, the center will open on Monday. Vaccination points are already operating at ten stations, today Mariupol and Ivano-Frankivsk will also be added, a vaccination center at Boryspil airport will open on Monday," the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov is quoted as saying. According to him, in two days it was possible to find about 300 infected persons who intended to board the train.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia acting board member Oleksandr Pertsovsky, the vaccination points, which the company began to open at railway stations on October 21, are popular among the population.

"Every day, the stations accept thousands of passengers who can now get vaccinated without spending extra time on the trip to the medical facility. So, as of this morning, more than 2,000 vaccinations have been made at our points. In addition, they are convenient for city residents, because, as a rule, railway stations are located in places with convenient transport links," he said.

According to Pertsovsky, 30% of conductors have already been vaccinated at Ukrzaliznytsia, and this figure will be doubled in the near future.