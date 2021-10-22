Secretary of Grand Chamber Kniazev elected as new head of Supreme Court

The plenary session of the Supreme Court on Friday by secret ballot elected new head of the Supreme Court - secretary of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, Judge Vsevolod Kniazev. He will take this position on December 1, 2021, upon completion of the cadence of the current head of the court Valentyna Danishevska.

Ninety-eight judges of the Supreme Court voted in support of Kniazev's candidacy for the post of head of the court.

Forty-nine judges voted for judge of the Economic Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court Volodymyr Pohrebniak, and seven judges for judge of the Supreme Court as part of the Civil Court of Cassation Oleh Tkachuk.