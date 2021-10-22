Facts

14:36 22.10.2021

Secretary of Grand Chamber Kniazev elected as new head of Supreme Court

1 min read
Secretary of Grand Chamber Kniazev elected as new head of Supreme Court

The plenary session of the Supreme Court on Friday by secret ballot elected new head of the Supreme Court - secretary of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, Judge Vsevolod Kniazev. He will take this position on December 1, 2021, upon completion of the cadence of the current head of the court Valentyna Danishevska.

Ninety-eight judges of the Supreme Court voted in support of Kniazev's candidacy for the post of head of the court.

Forty-nine judges voted for judge of the Economic Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court Volodymyr Pohrebniak, and seven judges for judge of the Supreme Court as part of the Civil Court of Cassation Oleh Tkachuk.

Tags: #supreme_court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:25 08.10.2021
Supreme Court sends appeal to Constitutional Court on constitutionality of law on appointment of HCJ members

Supreme Court sends appeal to Constitutional Court on constitutionality of law on appointment of HCJ members

18:21 29.04.2021
Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

17:49 07.04.2021
Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

12:18 09.03.2021
Supreme Court head at congress of judges: there is 'fifth column' in judiciary, but we to get rid of it

Supreme Court head at congress of judges: there is 'fifth column' in judiciary, but we to get rid of it

19:24 03.03.2021
Supreme Court to consider claims to recognize unlawful Zelensky's decree on sanctions against Medvedchuk's channels

Supreme Court to consider claims to recognize unlawful Zelensky's decree on sanctions against Medvedchuk's channels

16:51 03.03.2021
Supreme Court puts on hold lawsuit to challenge Zelensky's decree on Tupytsky removal

Supreme Court puts on hold lawsuit to challenge Zelensky's decree on Tupytsky removal

10:04 25.02.2021
Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

12:22 18.09.2020
Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

18:28 04.08.2020
Supreme Court rejects motion of Manher's defense in Handziuk murder case to transfer hearing from Kyiv to Kherson

Supreme Court rejects motion of Manher's defense in Handziuk murder case to transfer hearing from Kyiv to Kherson

14:15 12.11.2019
Supreme Court lifts ban on forced sale of Prominvestbank shares

Supreme Court lifts ban on forced sale of Prominvestbank shares

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky decides on possible candidate for post of Defense Minister in case of Taran's resignation

Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

Molotov cocktail thrown into house of President's Office dpty head, lawbreaker detained

Daily number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

LATEST

Six attacks from Russian-occupation forces recorded in Donbas after 11.00, another soldier wounded

Zelensky decides on possible candidate for post of Defense Minister in case of Taran's resignation

Stefanchuk announces termination of powers of MP Zhelezniak as Holos faction's head

NATO Secretary General: Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine's future membership in Alliance

PMs of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to hold online meeting

Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

Ukrainian MFA confirms Cameraman Halyna Hutchins, who died in USA, had Ukrainian citizenship

Rada ratifies agreement with EBRD on development of logistics network, rural branches of Ukrposhta

Molotov cocktail thrown into house of President's Office dpty head, lawbreaker detained

Sixteen dead in blast at gunpowder plant near Ryazan - preliminary info

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD