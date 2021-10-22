Molotov cocktail thrown into house of President's Office dpty head, lawbreaker detained

Law enforcement officers detained a 25-year-old man who threw a Molotov cocktail into the house of Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

"Today at about 4:00 in Darnytsky district of Kyiv, operatives of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine detained a man who threw a bottle with a flammable mixture into the courtyard of the house of the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine responsible for the direction of European integration," Kyiv police communications department reported.

It has been established that the lawbreaker is a 25-year-old man without a permanent place of work and residence.

"He was born in the village of Kosari, Kamensky district of Cherkasy region. He said that in one of the job advertisements on the Internet he found a message about an order for the arson of the house of an unknown person. According to him, he received the address of the victim and instructions from the ordering customer through the Telegram messenger. They promised to pay $4,000 after information about the attack on the official's house appears in the media," the message reads.

The motives of the customer are not known to him. The legal qualification of the event is Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property by arson) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The criminal was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of reporting suspicion to the detainee is being resolved.

An informed source told Interfax-Ukraine that Molrtov's cocktail was thrown into Ihor Zhovkva's house.