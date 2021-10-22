Facts

09:43 22.10.2021

Monastyrsky urges Ukrainians to report to police about vaccination certificates forge

Monastyrsky urges Ukrainians to report to police about vaccination certificates forge

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky calls on Ukrainians to inform law enforcement officers about cases of falsification of certificates of vaccination against coronavirus.

"Almost 800. This is a number of criminal proceedings initiated on the fact of falsification of vaccination certificates. At the same time, the highest mortality rate from COVID-19 is recorded in Ukraine. Therefore, I appeal to everyone! Report the facts of certificates forgery to the cyber police hotline 0800505170 or at 102", the press service of Internal Affairs Ministry quotes Monastyrsky on Friday.

The minister also said that the responsibility of all citizens involved in such crimes "will be inevitable."

