СOVID-certificate of booster dose available in Diia application

Ukrainians can generate a COVID booster dose certificate in the Diia app from February 1, 2022.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on Tuesday, the booster dose is displayed in international certificates.

After receiving the booster dose, you need to re-generate your certificates in Diia - the third dose of the vaccine will be displayed, and the certificate validity period has been changed to 270 days (as was previously accepted in the EU).

"The generation algorithm remained unchanged: select the ‘Services’ section in the application, the ‘COVID certificates’ item and the document you need. After a few clicks and a few minutes, you will receive an updated certificate. Without trips, long waits and contacts with people," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is quoted in the message.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Diia has already generated more than ten million "green" COVID certificates.

The project was implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the National Health Service and with the support of the Delegation of the European Union in Ukraine, the EU4DigitalUA project and the EGAP Program, implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation and funded by Switzerland.