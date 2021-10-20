Facts

15:03 20.10.2021

Ukrainian MFA instructs embassy to find out why Apple portrays Crimea as part of Russia

Ukrainian MFA instructs embassy to find out why Apple portrays Crimea as part of Russia

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States to contact Apple to find out why Crimea is depicted as part of Russia in the Apple Music app, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States to contact Apple to sort out this situation," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He recalled that the resolutions of the UN General Assembly clearly require all parties to refrain from actions that could call into question the status of Crimea as an integral part of the territory of Ukraine.

