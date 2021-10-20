European Commission announces allocation of additional EUR 3.5 mln in humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore, during his visit to eastern Ukraine, announced the allocation of an additional EUR 3.5 million in humanitarian aid to support vulnerable groups of the population, in particular the elderly.

"During his visit to eastern Ukraine Eamon Gilmore, announced an additional EUR 3.5 million in humanitarian aid. This money will notably help the most vulnerable, like elderly people, to access essential support and prepare for winter," the EU Delegation to Ukraine said on Twitter.

As reported on the website of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Gilmore visited Kramatorsk, where he noted the support of the people of Ukraine from the EU.

He said that the European Union supports the people of Ukraine, including vulnerable populations in the context of the conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the humanitarian aid is a key element of their support.

According to the Mission, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the humanitarian situation has worsened, which has led to even greater instability and vulnerability of the population.

Additional funding, in particular, will help gain access to medicine and basic necessities, as well as prepare for the coming winter. The EU stressed that they will support people in the east of Ukraine as much as they need, but only the establishment of permanent peace can provide a real solution to the problem.

Aid will go to vulnerable population on both sides of the contact line, the message says.

In 2021, the European Commission allocated EUR 29 million in humanitarian aid for eastern Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict, the European Union has allocated EUR 194 million to help people in Ukraine.