Facts

10:35 18.10.2021

Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held on Oct 21 – Rada chair

1 min read
Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held on Oct 21 – Rada chair

An extraordinary plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada to consider bills important for Ukraine's European integration may be scheduled for October 21, the Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"An extraordinary session, as far as I know, will be scheduled for Thursday afternoon," Stefanchuk told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, they plan to submit more than ten issues related to Ukraine's integration into the European Union for consideration.

"This is parliament's response to the Ukraine-EU summit, which was very successful: we received the common aviation air agreement, which we could not receive for 30 years of Ukraine's independence. There were a lot of assurances outside of behind-the-scenes meetings, and even those EU colleagues who have always kept silent about Ukraine's European prospects, they have already talked about it frankly," he added.

Tags: #extraordinary #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:21 18.10.2021
Rada to return to consideration of bill on abolition of daylight saving time in winter

Rada to return to consideration of bill on abolition of daylight saving time in winter

17:03 14.10.2021
Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held next Thursday – Rada chair

Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held next Thursday – Rada chair

13:20 08.10.2021
Rada appoints Stefanchuk Parliament Speaker - 261 affirmative votes

Rada appoints Stefanchuk Parliament Speaker - 261 affirmative votes

12:50 08.10.2021
Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

18:54 07.10.2021
MPs Zhelezniak, Leros withdraw their candidacies for speaker post

MPs Zhelezniak, Leros withdraw their candidacies for speaker post

14:18 07.10.2021
Rada proposes five candidates for chairman's post

Rada proposes five candidates for chairman's post

12:23 05.10.2021
Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

12:38 04.10.2021
Extraordinary Rada meeting scheduled for Thursday – Razumkov

Extraordinary Rada meeting scheduled for Thursday – Razumkov

12:58 24.09.2021
Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

13:18 20.09.2021
Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

Rada to return to consideration of bill on abolition of daylight saving time in winter

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in five regions, red zone may expand in near future – Kuzin

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

Ukraine records 12,983 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,874 recovered, 277 died – ministry

LATEST

Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in five regions, red zone may expand in near future – Kuzin

First string of Nord Stream 2 filled with technical gas, ready to operate

Pentagon chief to visit Tbilisi, Kyiv to call for reforms necessary for NATO membership

Saakashvili's doctor warns of his health's deterioration but yet sees no need for urgent action

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

Intl Court of Justice appoints second round of written submissions in Ukraine against Russia case – MFA statement

Ukraine records 12,983 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,874 recovered, 277 died – ministry

NSDC approves strategy of Ukraine's biosafety, biosecurity – Danilov

NSDC adopts Ukraine's info security strategy – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD