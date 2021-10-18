Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held on Oct 21 – Rada chair

An extraordinary plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada to consider bills important for Ukraine's European integration may be scheduled for October 21, the Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"An extraordinary session, as far as I know, will be scheduled for Thursday afternoon," Stefanchuk told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, they plan to submit more than ten issues related to Ukraine's integration into the European Union for consideration.

"This is parliament's response to the Ukraine-EU summit, which was very successful: we received the common aviation air agreement, which we could not receive for 30 years of Ukraine's independence. There were a lot of assurances outside of behind-the-scenes meetings, and even those EU colleagues who have always kept silent about Ukraine's European prospects, they have already talked about it frankly," he added.