EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2 – Head of European Commission

– The EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"As we have repeatedly stressed the 2019 Gas Directive, EU's Third Energy Package fully applies to Nord Stream 2," von der Leyen said at a press conference after the 23rd Ukraine-EU Summit in Kyiv on Tuesday.