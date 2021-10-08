Zelensky signs presidential pardon order for 31 condemned defenders of Ukraine - press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree pardoning 31 convicted Ukrainian soldiers, the press service of the head of state said on Friday.

"Taking into account the severity of the crimes committed, the term of the actual serving of the sentence, the personality of the convicted, their marital status, behavior before the commission of the crime and after conviction ... the thoughts of the bodies and institutions for the execution of sentences about the advisability of pardoning and other circumstances, in accordance with paragraph 27 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ... signed a decree pardoning these convicts," the message says.

It notes that such a pardon was made for the first time in the modern history of Ukraine.