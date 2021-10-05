Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine dated October 5 on the application of personal sanctions against 95 persons, citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, involved in the elections to the State Duma in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the decree of October 5, No. 497/2021, published on the website of the head of state, indefinite sanctions were imposed on candidates to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, both self-nominated and on party lists.

So, there are 95 people on the list. In particular, restrictive measures were introduced against the so-called members of "territorial election commissions" in Crimea, security officials of the FSB of the Russian Federation, including employees of the Institute of Forensic Science of the FSB and other services.

In addition, Ukraine has imposed sanctions against one Korean citizen living in Kyiv region.

The document states that the sanctions include blocking assets, restricting trade operations, limiting or stopping the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine; prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons who are directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or act in their interests; termination of the issuance of permits, licenses for the import into Ukraine or export from Ukraine of currency values and the restriction of the issuance of cash by payment cards issued by residents of a foreign state; prohibition of transfer of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property rights; deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, etc.

It is noted that the proposals for the application of restrictive measures were made by the Security Service of Ukraine.

In addition, the NSDC decision of October 5, enacted by a presidential decree, amended the previous NSDC's decision of May 14, 2021 (entered into force by presidential decree No. 203 of May 21) changes and clarifications have been made in the so-called sanctioned list of "thieves in law."

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.