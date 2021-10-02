Ukraine records 11,809 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

As of Saturday morning, 11,809 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 3,469 people recovered, 203 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"For the day on October 1, 2021, a total of 11,809 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which 1,104 are children, 235 medical workers). Also over the past day: 2,692 people were hospitalized; 203 people deceased; 3,469 people recovered," Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported in the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on October 1, some 12,034 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on September 30, 11,757 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on September 29, 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on September 28, 6,552 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; n September 21, 5,159 new cases of the disease were recorded.

In total, during the pandemic in Ukraine, 2,447,222 people fell ill, 2,261,924 people recovered, and 56,649 died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kharkiv (1,159), Lviv (1,102), Dnipropetrovsk (965), Odesa (762) and Zaporizhia (692) regions.