G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

The ambassadors of the G7 countries continue to support the process of comprehensive judicial reform in Ukraine and urge the Council of Judges to expedite the nomination of candidates to the Ethics Council of the High Council of Justice (HCJ).

"G7 Ambassadors continue to support comprehensive judicial reform in Ukraine. At yesterday's discussions hosted at OPU, Ambassadors reiterated their call for the Council of Judges to name its candidates for the Ethics Council of the High Council of Justice as soon as possible," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter.

They also propose "capable, honest judges & legal professionals to apply to the Ethics Council & join international experts to work together on this historic reform, which will help deliver the trusted, effective justice system Ukraine deserves."