Facts

11:17 01.10.2021

G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

1 min read
G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

The ambassadors of the G7 countries continue to support the process of comprehensive judicial reform in Ukraine and urge the Council of Judges to expedite the nomination of candidates to the Ethics Council of the High Council of Justice (HCJ).

"G7 Ambassadors continue to support comprehensive judicial reform in Ukraine. At yesterday's discussions hosted at OPU, Ambassadors reiterated their call for the Council of Judges to name its candidates for the Ethics Council of the High Council of Justice as soon as possible," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter.

They also propose "capable, honest judges & legal professionals to apply to the Ethics Council & join international experts to work together on this historic reform, which will help deliver the trusted, effective justice system Ukraine deserves."

Tags: #g7 #hcj
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 23.09.2021
G7 ambassadors concerned over process of judicial reform in Ukraine, call for nomination of experts to HCJ Ethics Council, draw attention to draft law on Constitutional Court

G7 ambassadors concerned over process of judicial reform in Ukraine, call for nomination of experts to HCJ Ethics Council, draw attention to draft law on Constitutional Court

13:46 15.09.2021
G7 ambassadors, at meeting with Infrastructure Minister, express support for reforms ensuring implementation of corporate governance in accordance with intl standards

G7 ambassadors, at meeting with Infrastructure Minister, express support for reforms ensuring implementation of corporate governance in accordance with intl standards

10:22 26.07.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

16:49 24.07.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

15:10 20.07.2021
High Council of Justice urges Rada to finalize bill on reform of HCJ, prevent collapse of judiciary

High Council of Justice urges Rada to finalize bill on reform of HCJ, prevent collapse of judiciary

18:21 14.07.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome adoption by Rada of law on Ukroboronprom's transformation

G7 Ambassadors welcome adoption by Rada of law on Ukroboronprom's transformation

16:29 25.06.2021
G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

13:44 17.06.2021
G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

12:50 10.06.2021
PrivatBank's Supervisory Board managed to competitively, professionally select board's head, despite external pressure – G7 Ambassadors

PrivatBank's Supervisory Board managed to competitively, professionally select board's head, despite external pressure – G7 Ambassadors

12:16 09.06.2021
G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

LATEST

Ukraine and Israel are in the final stage of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates approved by the FDA - The Embassy

Ukrainian driver's license valid in UAE from Friday

Klitschko fires head of Kyiv General Planning Institute

Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine welcomes appointment of Tochytsky as Dpty FM

Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

Cabinet Reshuffle is Justified when it Aims to Make a Breakthrough in Certain Areas – Kostyrya

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD