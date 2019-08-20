Facts

17:17 20.08.2019

High Council of Justice refuses to remove judge Vovk from duties

1 min read
The High Council of Justice (HCJ) has refused to satisfy the motion of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to suspend the judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk in connection with the investigation of the criminal proceedings.

Such a decision was made by the HCJ on Tuesday, having examined the application of the Prosecutor General's Office to temporarily suspend Vovk from the administration of justice in connection with criminal prosecution, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

