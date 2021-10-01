Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 12,034 new cases of COVID-19, along with 3,264 recoveries and 172 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"Ukraine recorded 12,034 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,059 children and 248 medical workers) over the past day, September 30, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 2,637 people were hospitalized, 172 died and 3,264 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine's total case count since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 2,435,413, including 2,258,455 recoveries and 56,446 deaths.