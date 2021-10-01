Facts

10:03 01.10.2021

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 12,034 new cases of COVID-19, along with 3,264 recoveries and 172 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"Ukraine recorded 12,034 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,059 children and 248 medical workers) over the past day, September 30, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 2,637 people were hospitalized, 172 died and 3,264 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine's total case count since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 2,435,413, including 2,258,455 recoveries and 56,446 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 30.09.2021
EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

10:39 30.09.2021
Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

17:26 29.09.2021
Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

17:24 29.09.2021
Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

15:49 29.09.2021
Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

14:28 29.09.2021
Ministry of Energy plans to pass heating season by increasing coal imports, using 14 out of 15 NPP power units – minister

Ministry of Energy plans to pass heating season by increasing coal imports, using 14 out of 15 NPP power units – minister

13:44 29.09.2021
Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

09:47 29.09.2021
Ukraine registers 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:39 29.09.2021
CoE ready to help Ukraine build world-standard prosecutor's office – PGO

CoE ready to help Ukraine build world-standard prosecutor's office – PGO

18:37 28.09.2021
ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

LATEST

Ukraine and Israel are in the final stage of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates approved by the FDA - The Embassy

Ukrainian driver's license valid in UAE from Friday

Klitschko fires head of Kyiv General Planning Institute

G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine welcomes appointment of Tochytsky as Dpty FM

Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

Cabinet Reshuffle is Justified when it Aims to Make a Breakthrough in Certain Areas – Kostyrya

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD