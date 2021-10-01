Facts

09:43 01.10.2021

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Russia's Gazprom from October 1, 2021, from the beginning of the new gas day (07:00), has stopped transit of natural gas through Ukraine in the direction of Hungary, the press service of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) has said.

According to it, no applications for gas transit were received, despite the fact that the capacity from Ukraine to enter Hungary was contracted for the entire gas year (from October 2021 to September 30, 2022) in the amount of 24.6 million cubic meters per day.

The company notes that due to the fact that gas imports from Hungary to Ukraine took place through backhaul, there is currently no possibility of importing from Hungary without transit.

"Hungary has been receiving gas through the territory of Ukraine for decades, and the Ukrainian side has never violated its obligations. Moreover, the Ukrainian route is the most economically profitable, since it is the shortest route to supply gas to Hungary," GTSOU Head Serhiy Makogon said.

He believes that the current monopolization of gas routes by Gazprom raises the question of the fundamental principles of functioning of the EU gas markets - competition and transparency.

"The strengthening of the dominant position of one player and his use of leverage for clearly political purposes against the backdrop of a shocking rise in gas prices in Europe must be stopped," Makogon said.

The GTSOU recalled the declaration of the United States and Germany on the need to preserve gas transit through Ukraine. At the same time, Gazprom continues to reduce transit volumes through the Ukrainian gas transportation system, the company said.

