Facts

12:30 30.09.2021

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" David Arakhamia has requested signature lists to remove Dmytro Razumkov from the post of chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the speaker himself said.

"As expected, my colleagues came for signature lists to recall me from the post of chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The corresponding proposal was submitted by chairman of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia. I immediately copied a document for the Verkhovna Rada Administration. As I promised, I will not hesitate with the process. Today, colleagues will receive signature lists. I wish them Productive Work in Truskavets!" Razumkov wrote on his Facebook page.

He attached a photocopy of the corresponding appeal of Arakhamia to his post on Facebook. It notes that the Chairman of the Rada may be recalled from office in accordance with Article 76 of the Rules of Procedure, in particular, due to his unsatisfactory work or due to other circumstances that exclude the possibility of performing his official duties.

"In accordance with the first part of Article 76 of the Law of Ukraine On the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada may be recalled from office by the Verkhovna Rada at any time at his request, or due to his unsatisfactory work in this position, including in the case of suspension from holding plenary sessions three or more times during one regular session of the Verkhovna Rada, or for other reasons that make it impossible for him to perform his duties. The early termination of parliamentary powers by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada results in the termination of his powers as chairman of the Verkhovna Rada," the text of the appeal says.

Proposals to recall the speaker may be submitted to parliament by at least one third of the MPs from the constitutional composition of the Rada with their signatures.

Interfax-Ukraine
