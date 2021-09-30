Facts

09:50 30.09.2021

U.S. continuing to examine entities engaged in Nord Stream 2 over their potentially 'sanctionable behavior' - ambassador

2 min read
U.S. continuing to examine entities engaged in Nord Stream 2 over their potentially 'sanctionable behavior' - ambassador

Washington is continuing to examine a number of companies engaged in the Nord Stream 2 project to assess whether they might be potentially subject to U.S. sanctions legislation, U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said in an interview with Interfax.ru.

"With respect to sanctions, we continue to examine entities potentially engaged in sanctionable behavior. And this is a matter of law in the United States. The administration remains committed, and is obliged, by statute," Sullivan said.

In particular, this was Sullivan's answer to a question as to whether Washington will continue to put up barriers to the project or whether the U.S. considers it to be now inevitable.

"So, the administration will continue to implement that act [Protecting European Energy Security Act]. We've sanctioned seven persons related to Nord Stream 2 and identified over 15 vessels, as blocked property. But that's a legal obligation that our Congress has imposed that we will continue to follow," the ambassador said.

The United States' stance in opposition to Nord Stream 2 is well-known, he said.

"But, you've also seen in recognition of the almost complete - completely finishing and getting the pipeline certified for use, that the United States has reached an agreement with Germany to address energy security issues, and particularly energy security and Ukraine," Sullivan said.

Tags: #usa #nord_stream_2
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:50 21.09.2021
Zelensky: Too early to talk about US supplies to Ukraine of Iron Dome missile defense systems

Zelensky: Too early to talk about US supplies to Ukraine of Iron Dome missile defense systems

10:59 17.09.2021
US State Dept: Ukraine's judicial reform under threat, but there is still time to save it

US State Dept: Ukraine's judicial reform under threat, but there is still time to save it

11:43 16.09.2021
U.S. Embassy: Ukrainian authorities should prosecute Gongadze's killers

U.S. Embassy: Ukrainian authorities should prosecute Gongadze's killers

12:18 11.09.2021
Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

15:58 07.09.2021
U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

21:36 03.09.2021
Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

17:24 03.09.2021
Ministry of Digital Transformation working on creating 'Fund of Funds' for it projects in Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation working on creating 'Fund of Funds' for it projects in Ukraine

16:29 03.09.2021
Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

15:46 03.09.2021
The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

15:04 03.09.2021
Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

LATEST

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD