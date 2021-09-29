Facts

18:51 29.09.2021

Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio calls for the urgent establishment of an Ethics Council as part of judicial reform.

This is discussed in the statement of the Venice Commission's president, published on the website of the Council of Europe on Wednesday.

Buquicchio said it was judicial reform that was at the centre of a recent exchange of views with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, added that "reform is crucial for the future of the country, it raises very high expectations in Ukrainian society."

Thus, the Venice Commission's president welcomed the adoption of the law on amendments to the law on the judicial system and the status of judges and some laws regarding the resumption of the work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine."

"This is a centre piece of this reform and will allow re-establishing the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, which should start filling numerous judicial vacancies as soon as possible. Another essential part of that reform is the establishment of the Ethics Council," Buquicchio said.

In this regard, he said the activities of the Ethics Council are stipulated by the law of Ukraine on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine concerning the procedure for selection (appointment) to the positions of members of the High Council of Justice and the activities of disciplinary inspectors of the High Council of Justice."

"Ukraine's international partners have already nominated their candidates for the Ethics Council. It is now urgent that the Council of Judges of Ukraine make, with no further delay, its own appointments, which are essential for the implementation of the reform," the Venice Commission's president said.

He also expressed the conviction that "all the concerned authorities should refrain from taking any measure, action, inaction or procedure resulting in a delay in the setting-up of the Ethics Council, which could cause an irreparable damage to the realization of an independent and efficient judiciary in Ukraine."

"It is the responsibility of all to implement the judicial reform. Without the Ethics Council, there cannot be an independent and trusted High Judicial Council and, in turn, there cannot be a trusted High Qualification Commission of Judges. I am confident that the Ukrainian judges understand that this reform is necessary not only for the reputation and authority of the Ukrainian judiciary but for Ukraine as a whole and for all Ukrainian citizens. I call on them to take responsibility and support the reform. I also call on the competent authorities to take all necessary steps to allow an Ethics Council to be set up and carry out its tasks efficiently and swiftly," Buquicchio said.

