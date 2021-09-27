Facts

11:08 27.09.2021

Kuleba: Ukraine counts on formation of coalition favorable for development of Ukrainian-German relations

Even before the elections in the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG), Ukraine carried out systematic work with all the political forces of the FRG and now expects to form a coalition favorable for the development of Ukrainian-German relations, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Even before these parliamentary elections, we systematically worked with all the leading political forces in Germany. The name of the chancellor is important, but Ukraine is most interested in what the coalition will be. From the combinations that I see now, the coalition will be favorable for the development of Ukrainian-German relations," the press service of the Foreign Ministry quoted Kuleba as saying when speaking on the air of the TSN. Results of the Week program on the 1 + 1 TV channel.

He noted that he talked with leader of the Social Democrats Olaf Scholz when he was in Berlin, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky talked with leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) Armin Laschet. "We worked with each of the political forces that will now conduct coalition negotiations and proved to them Ukraine's position on key issues," the minister said.

He noted that Germany is the country where such long-term and systematic work is needed to achieve positive results in bilateral relations.

According to him, the development of relations with strategic partners, including Germany, is one of the key priorities of the Foreign Policy Strategy of Ukraine.

