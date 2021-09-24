Facts

14:11 24.09.2021

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine this week has recorded the fastest growth in the incidence of COVID-19 in 2021: 68% - an increase in new cases of the disease, 51% - an increase in hospitalization rate, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin, has said.

"As of September 24, already nine regions are showing signs of the 'orange level,'" he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Kuzin recalled that by the decision of September 21, all 25 regions of Ukraine were transferred to the "yellow" level of epidemic danger.

"There is a certain part of the regions that are now at risk of entering even the 'red' level of epidemic danger: these are Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions. These regions could move to the 'red' level within two to three weeks. That's why they will need the most attention," the chief medical officer pointed out.

At the same time, Kuzin noted that the load on the country's healthcare system is controlled: 34% of intensive care beds, 31% of beds with oxygen and 13% of ventilators are occupied, and the number of patients who are prescribed oxygen is 19% of the number of beds with oxygen.

At the same time, Kuzin emphasized "95% [of hospitalized] people in hospitals are unvaccinated."

The chief sanitary doctor also said that the "delta" strain is predominant. "In almost every region, the delta strain is recorded in almost all cases of hospitalized people," he said.

