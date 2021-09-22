Facts

16:27 22.09.2021

Berlin does not recognize elections in Crimea

1 min read
Berlin does not recognize elections in Crimea

Berlin takes seriously reports of violations in the elections in Russia and does not recognize the elections in Crimea because of "Russia's violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Deputy Government Spokesperson of the Federal Republic of Germany Ulrike Demmer has said.

"It follows that we do not recognize the holding of elections in the annexed Crimea," Demmer told journalists on Wednesday.

She said Germany closely followed the voting in Russia: "The FRG government takes reports of electoral violations very seriously."

Tags: #crimea #elections #berlin
