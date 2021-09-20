Facts

09:54 20.09.2021

Duda, Zelensky to meet during 76th UNGA session in US on Sept 21

During the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Moldova and the Prime Minister of Georgia will meet, according to the official website of the President of Poland.

According to the published schedule, President of Poland Andrzej Duda and his wife will visit the United States on September 21-24, 2021.

On the first day of the visit, September 21 at 20:00, Duda is scheduled to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

