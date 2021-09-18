NSDC supports increase in security and defense sector funding to 5.95% of GDP

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) at a meeting on September 17 adopted proposals to the bill on the state budget for 2022 on the items related to ensuring the national security and defense of Ukraine, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"Despite the difficult financial situation, when all ministries and departments need additional funding, the president of Ukraine decided to increase funding for the security and defense sector compared to 2021. If in 2021 this sector was funded in the amount of 5.93% of GDP, then in 2022 this figure will be increased and approved at the level of 5.95% of GDP, which should amount to UAH 319.4 billion," Danilov said at a briefing after the meeting.

According to the NSDC secretary, this should provide funding for the tasks of social protection of servicemen, in particular, providing them with housing, programs for the development of missile weapons and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and others.

The NSDC also invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to consider admitting to the territory of the state to participate in the Joint Efforts 2021 multinational exercises as part of the military cooperation of the armed forces of the partner states - the United States, other NATO member states and the states participating in the Partnership for Peace program. The exercise will begin next week.