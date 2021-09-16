Judicial reform meeting held at President's Office – sources

A working meeting is being held at the President's Office with the participation of the chair of the Council of Judges, the Supreme Court, representatives of parliament, as well as G7 Ambassadors, sources in the Council of Judges told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, at their meeting on September 13, members of the Council of Judges refused to delegate their representatives to the Ethics Council, which is supposed to check the integrity of candidates and members of the Council of Judges.

After that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would not allow the blocking of judicial reform.

"I will not allow the blocking of the main reform of the country, which I promised to the Ukrainians and which I initiated. Every illegal action aimed at blocking the judicial reform will be immediately evaluated and rebuffed. I will not allow judges who are hindering the reform and cleaning of the judicial system to deprive Ukrainians of the right to justice. And judges who want to work in a transparent system must have full support," Zelensky said.

According to subclause 6 of clause 23-1 of the final and transitional provisions of the law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine concerning the procedure for election (appointment) to the positions of members of the High Council of Justice and the activities of disciplinary inspectors of the High Council of Justice No.1635-IX dated July 14, 2021 , the subject of the formation of the Ethics Council submits to the chair of the High Council of Justice a list of candidates for the Ethics Council within 30 days from the date of receipt of the relevant appeal from the chairman of the Supreme Council of Justice.