20:12 13.09.2021

PGO requests Czech Republic extradite detained Russian citizen to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has requested that the Justice Ministry of the Czech Republic extradite Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, who has been detained in Prague, and a relevant statement was published on the institution's official website on Monday.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies sent the request to their Czech counterparts in August 2020 and have confirmed that the request for Franchetti's extradition is still relevant. "The Prosecutor General's Office found out on September 12, 2021 that the Russian citizen had been detained in the Czech Republic at Ukraine's request. Today, the Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that the request for extradition and the effectiveness of procedural decisions in the criminal proceedings are relevant," the statement said.

"He [Franchetti] is wanted by the pretrial inquiry authority to be held criminally liable for participating in the armed units Crimea's Self-Defense and Nord Wind, which are proscribed by the law. The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect," it said.

Law enforcement agencies of the Czech Republic detained Franchetti at the international airport in Prague at Ukraine's request on September 12.

