16:38 13.09.2021

'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov says that "white" hackers have not yet been able to identify vulnerabilities in the Diia system.

"The competition is still taking place, it is now permanent. The money has not been paid yet," Fedorov said in the the Podrobytsi Tyzhnia (Details of the Week) program on the Inter TV channel on Sunday evening.

As reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has launched a Bug Bounty for "white" hackers to search for vulnerabilities in the mobile application Diia with a total prize fund of $35,000.

 

Tags: #fedorov #diia
