Facts

10:56 13.09.2021

Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

1 min read
Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov believes that Ukraine should get rid of the Cyrillic alphabet and switch to the Latin alphabet, and English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten.

"I am for [the introduction of the Latin alphabet]. I believe that this will be one of the fundamental things, we need to get rid of the Cyrillic alphabet and switch to the Latin alphabet," the NSDC secretary answered in an interview with Radio Liberty when asked about the introduction of the Latin alphabet.

Danilov also stressed the importance of learning English from childhood.

"As for the language, you know my position. I am for two languages in our country. English should be compulsory. Because if we are talking about the civilized world, then English is the language of civilized communication. And we must understand that everyone should know English. It is difficult for those who are already elderly, but this is one thing, but it should be in kindergartens, in schools," the NSDC secretary noted.

