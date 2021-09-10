Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 3,615 new cases of COVID-19, 1,310 recoveries and 76 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"Ukraine reported 3,615 new cases of COVID-19 (including 348 children and 61 medical workers) over the past day, September 9, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 1,056 persons were hospitalized, 76 died, and 1,310 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,310,554 COVID-19 cases, including 2,218,873 recoveries and 54,251 deaths.